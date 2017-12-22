Cheese! Need we say more? Quick holiday appetizers

Platter of cheesy appetizers from the Cheese Lady in Grand Rapids (Photo: Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Many holiday party invitations encourage you to bring a 'dish to pass.' If you are tired of the traditional taco dip or barbecue meatballs why not try some new types of cheese?

Heather Zinn from Cheese Lady in Grand Rapids joined us on WZZM 13 News at Noon to provide us with some easy appetizers you can make in 30 seconds!

Cheese! So much delicious cheese! Heather Winn with the Cheese Lady in GR joins us next! @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/K7KQi1VByI — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) December 22, 2017

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV