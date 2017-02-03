Chef Char shares pretzel bowl Super Bowl recipe

Courtesy Thinkstock

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Chef Char joined the WZZM 13 News at Noon to share a beer cheese recipe you can eat out of a pretzel bowl for the Super Bowl.

Football Pretzel Bowl

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil 2 cups warm water 1 tablespoon granulated sugar 2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast 6 cups flour 2 teaspoons salt Pretzel Bath Ingredients:

8-10 cups water 1/3 cup baking soda

Pretzel Wash: 1 egg, whisked

1 Tablespoon water 2 tablespoons coarse grain sea salt

Procedure:

In the bowl of your stand mixer, combine the olive oil, water, sugar and yeast. Allow this combination to proof (foam/bubble up) for 5-6 minutes. With the dough hook attachment (you can also do this by hand instead of in a mixer) add the salt and slowly add the flour. Mix until a dough ball forms. Continue kneading until dough becomes somewhat elastic like (about 4-5 minutes). Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and form into a ball. Place in a lightly oiled bowl, cover and allow dough to rest for one hour. When the dough is ready, remove dough from the bowl and place on a lightly floured surface. Divide dough into two pieces and roll each into a ball, then pull edges to give dough a football shape. Place on a greased baking sheet, cover and allow dough to rise for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, heat 8-10 cups of water until just boiling and add baking soda. Keep at a low boil and place each dough ball into the water for 30 seconds, flipping each dough ball after about 15 seconds. Remove and place each ball of dough on a baking sheet covered with sprayed parchment paper. Using a sharp knife, cut in the stitching commonly seen on a football (line across the length of the dough then three small lines for stitches) then brush with egg wash and sprinkle with coarse grain sea salt. Bake at 400°F for 20-25 minutes, until very brown on the outside. Allow to cool before using a sharp knife to cut an inverted pyramid out of the center of the bread. Scoop out even more of the bread if you want a little extra space for cheese or a thick soup. (Makes 2 large football pretzel bowls or one really big bowl.)

Beer Cheese Sauce

Ingredients:

2 Tbls unsalted butter

3 Tbls all-purpose flour

¾ cup milk, divided

½ cup beer (lager or ale works great)

1 tsp Dijon mustard

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp salt

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper (plus more for garnish)

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Procedure:

In a medium sauce pan over medium heat, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour. Take the pan off the heat and whisk in a small amount of milk (about 2 Tablespoons) until smooth. Continue adding small amounts of milk until all the milk has been stirred in. Stir in the beer, Dijon, garlic powder, salt and cayenne. Return the pan to medium heat and stir until thick and bubbling, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat. Add the cheese one handful at a time, whisking after each addition to melt it in. Taste and add more seasonings, if desired. Garnish with additional cayenne pepper.

(© 2017 WZZM)