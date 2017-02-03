Chef Char shares pretzel bowl Super Bowl recipe

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Chef Char joined the WZZM 13 News at Noon to share a beer cheese recipe you can eat out of a pretzel bowl for the Super Bowl.
Football Pretzel Bowl
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil 2 cups warm water 1 tablespoon granulated sugar 2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast 6 cups flour 2 teaspoons salt Pretzel Bath Ingredients:
- 8-10 cups water 1/3 cup baking soda
- Pretzel Wash: 1 egg, whisked
- 1 Tablespoon water 2 tablespoons coarse grain sea salt
Procedure:
- In the bowl of your stand mixer, combine the olive oil, water, sugar and yeast. Allow this combination to proof (foam/bubble up) for 5-6 minutes.
- With the dough hook attachment (you can also do this by hand instead of in a mixer) add the salt and slowly add the flour.
- Mix until a dough ball forms.
- Continue kneading until dough becomes somewhat elastic like (about 4-5 minutes).
- Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and form into a ball.
- Place in a lightly oiled bowl, cover and allow dough to rest for one hour.
- When the dough is ready, remove dough from the bowl and place on a lightly floured surface.
- Divide dough into two pieces and roll each into a ball, then pull edges to give dough a football shape.
- Place on a greased baking sheet, cover and allow dough to rise for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat 8-10 cups of water until just boiling and add baking soda. Keep at a low boil and place each dough ball into the water for 30 seconds, flipping each dough ball after about 15 seconds.
- Remove and place each ball of dough on a baking sheet covered with sprayed parchment paper.
- Using a sharp knife, cut in the stitching commonly seen on a football (line across the length of the dough then three small lines for stitches) then brush with egg wash and sprinkle with coarse grain sea salt.
- Bake at 400°F for 20-25 minutes, until very brown on the outside.
- Allow to cool before using a sharp knife to cut an inverted pyramid out of the center of the bread.
- Scoop out even more of the bread if you want a little extra space for cheese or a thick soup. (Makes 2 large football pretzel bowls or one really big bowl.)
Beer Cheese Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbls unsalted butter
- 3 Tbls all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup milk, divided
- ½ cup beer (lager or ale works great)
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper (plus more for garnish)
- 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Procedure:
- In a medium sauce pan over medium heat, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour.
- Take the pan off the heat and whisk in a small amount of milk (about 2 Tablespoons) until smooth. Continue adding small amounts of milk until all the milk has been stirred in.
- Stir in the beer, Dijon, garlic powder, salt and cayenne. Return the pan to medium heat and stir until thick and bubbling, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Add the cheese one handful at a time, whisking after each addition to melt it in. Taste and add more seasonings, if desired. Garnish with additional cayenne pepper.
