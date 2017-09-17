Seventy Six set to open soon in downtown Holland

Chef Lucas Grill has had fabulous success as the founder and chef at Public in downtown Zeeland. Now he's expanding his culinary influence with a new location in downtown Holland.

Seventy Six is set to open in just a few weeks. He joined the weekend morning team to share more about his latest venture and whip up a tasty dish.

He shared the recipe for Zesty Horseradish Sauce & Crispy Shoestring Potatoes!

Crab Topping



1 Sleeve Ritz Crackers

1/3 # Jumbo Lump Crab

¼ Cup Mayo

1 Tbsp.

3 Egg Yolks

1.5 Tbsp. Old Bay

Kosher Salt To Taste



1. Mix Mayo, Mustard, Egg Yolks, Old Bay, Salt, & Cayenne

2. In A Separate Bowl, Gently Fold Crab into Crushed Ritz



Zesty Horseradish Sauce



1 Cup Mayo

1 Cup Sour Cream

¼ Cup Dijon

¼ Cup Horseradish

2 Tbsp. Grainy Mustard

1 Tbsp. Chopped Rosemary

Kosher Salt & Black Pepper To Taste



1. In a Mixing Bowl, Combine all Ingredients and Mix Well

2. Label, Date, and Reserve

To learn more about Seventy Six, click here.

