Chef Lucas Grill has had fabulous success as the founder and chef at Public in downtown Zeeland. Now he's expanding his culinary influence with a new location in downtown Holland.
Seventy Six is set to open in just a few weeks. He joined the weekend morning team to share more about his latest venture and whip up a tasty dish.
He shared the recipe for Zesty Horseradish Sauce & Crispy Shoestring Potatoes!
Crab Topping
1 Sleeve Ritz Crackers
1/3 # Jumbo Lump Crab
¼ Cup Mayo
1 Tbsp.
3 Egg Yolks
1.5 Tbsp. Old Bay
Kosher Salt To Taste
1. Mix Mayo, Mustard, Egg Yolks, Old Bay, Salt, & Cayenne
2. In A Separate Bowl, Gently Fold Crab into Crushed Ritz
Zesty Horseradish Sauce
1 Cup Mayo
1 Cup Sour Cream
¼ Cup Dijon
¼ Cup Horseradish
2 Tbsp. Grainy Mustard
1 Tbsp. Chopped Rosemary
Kosher Salt & Black Pepper To Taste
1. In a Mixing Bowl, Combine all Ingredients and Mix Well
2. Label, Date, and Reserve
To learn more about Seventy Six, click here.
