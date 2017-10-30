Chef series aims to end hunger in West Michigan

Basket of apples, squash and gourds. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Chefs in West Michigan are teaming up to help end hunger in the area. The Signature Chef Series Dinners benefit local charities that work to solve the hunger crisis in the community.

The final dinner of the series is taking place Thursday night at Vander Mill in Grand Rapids. People who go to the dinner will get a five course meal made from local ingredients. Dinner starts at 7:30 p.m. and will emphasize apples and squashes.

The Chef Series dinners have partnered with Ingraberg Farms in Rockford to help source the ingredients used in the meals.

Tickets for the event are available on Vander Mill's website. They cost $55. That's also where you can see exactly what each course of the meal will be.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV