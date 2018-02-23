Toronto band, "Cherry Pools" comes to Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - After releasing their latest single, "Are You In Love", Toronto band, "Cherry Pools" is bringing their unique style to Grand Rapids.

“It was about merging the modern and vintage,” said vocalist, Martin Broda. “We wrote really catchy and rhythmic vocal hooks that people could easily digest. It’s very simplistic and straightforward. That was the spirit.”

Broda, along with Matt Krumins [guitar], Talyn Prior [bass], and Sean Mederios [drums] introduce a style that's meant to be fun and relatable and songs that could be the next summer anthem.

“They’re primarily about relationships and the ups and downs that come from being in them. At the same time, there’s a catchy vibe you can get down with. We wanted to marry our influences into something fresh.”

"Cherry Pools" is performing with PVRIS at the Intersection in Grand Rapids on Saturday, February 24th. Doors open at 7 p.m.

For more information about "Cherry Pools" visit their website.

