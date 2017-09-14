"Chrysanthemums and More!" opens at Meijer Gardens on Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.- - Mums...you could call them the quintessential fall flower. You've probably seen them popping up in your neighborhood or maybe you already added some to your yard.

Mejier Gardens is taking mums to a whole new level with their "Chrysanthemums and More!" exhibition. It opens Friday and Meredith TerHaar got a sneak peak at all the vibrant blooms.

It's an annual exhibit that's become a favorite for visitors...and it's easy to see why.

Horticulturalist Steve LaWarre says "This exhibition, the largest of its kind in Michigan, features expansive displays of chrysanthemums, fall foliage and family-friendly activities. The exhibition will be on display through October 29."

"This year’s focus will be on “Shape & Form”, highlighting the playful round forms, plentiful colors and patterns of the quintessential fall bloom. Guests will enjoy a variety of forms, including a ball, globe, daisy and button shapes, with “pompon” blooms as small as a dime to showy “spider” blooms measuring six inches or more in diameter. This exhibition is a feast for the eyes, displaying the versatility of the magnificent mum and much more."

Organizers say "activities such as the Fall Bonsai Show, Giant Pumpkins and Hallowee-Ones are full of family fun throughout the exhibition. Mum Day on October 15 will give visitors a chance to take a walking tour led by horticulture staff, enjoy informational demonstrations and learn more about the chrysanthemum."

For a complete list of events in connection with the mums exhibition, click here.

