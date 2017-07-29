GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Thousands descended on downtown Grand Rapids for the Color Run Dream Tour at Calder Plaza Saturday. The first wave of 5k runners got started at 9AM.

This is the 6th year the race has been held in Grand Rapids and every year the theme is different. This time unicorns were a prominent feature. In addition to 4 color zones, there was also a foam zone for runners to run through.

The event deems itself the "Happiest 5K on the Planet" and it just might be.

Proceeds from the event will help support the West Michigan Sports Commission and Van Andel Institute.

