Concerts Under the Stars series kicks off January 18 at Grand Rapids Public Museum

Grand Rapids Public Museum (Photo: Grand Rapids Public Museum)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Looking up at the stars can be a relaxing or exhilarating experience. Starting January 18, you can look at the sky and also attend a concert at the same time. The Concerts Under the Stars series at the Grand Rapids Public Museum's Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium showcases a planetarium show as well as a musical act.

Each of the acts is different and will provide a different atmosphere in which to view the heavens.

January 18: hi-ker (electronic)

This show will also feature visuals by Nate Eizenga

February 8: Edye Evans Hyde (jazz)

March 1: Jes Kramer (one woman band)

March 22: Dan Rickabus (alternative folk)

April 12: Major Murphy (alternative rock)

Tickets for the events are $10 for museum members and $12 for non-members if bought in advance. They are $15 for non-members the day of the concert. You can purchase them by following this link or calling 616-929-1700.

The concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments, beer and other beverages will be available for purchase.

