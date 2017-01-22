Cooking classes at Kitchen 242

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or just starting out, Kitchen 242 at the Muskegon Farmer's Market offers cooking classes for all skill levels. Chef Jamie Paquin is among the many instructors who hosts classes at Kitchen 242.

Chef Jamie joined WZZM with a recipe for breakfast.

Kitchen 242 is a certified commercial kitchen in downtown Muskegon located at the Muskegon Farmers Market on Western Avenue next to the Post Office. Click here for more information about Kitchen 242.

