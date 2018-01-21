Cooking with Chef Jeremy: Root Vegetable Soup

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - What's more comforting on a cold winter day -- than a toasty bowl of soup? Chef Jeremy Paquin from the Grove in Eastown joined the weekend morning team with a tasty recipe starring root vegetables.

From beets to parsnips, he recommends roasting your root vegetables at 400 degrees, before sauteing them to save time and allow the natural sugars in the veggies to shine.

He added them to a base of pureed veggies and cream, then topped it with greens, radishes and veggies chips.

The Grove is open for brunch on Sundays until 3.

Click here for their menu and hours of operation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV