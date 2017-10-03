De-stress in 5 minutes with simple tips

Stressed Mom

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With everything going on in our lives, it is sometimes very beneficial to refocus, and de-stress. Shonda Moralis is a therapist and the author of "Breathe Mama Breathe," a book about mindfulness. You can find her website here.

She is the speaker at a health series event Tuesday, October 3 at Aquinas College. The event is from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Donnelly Center. It is sponsored by Universal Health Solutions. Her talk is the first in a series of events taking place on Tuesdays there.

Other topics include natural medicines, detoxing your home, and healthy winter habits.

You can learn more about Tuesday's event and the rest of the health speaker series by following this link.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV