Drag racing a 2017 Chevrolet COPO Camaro

Jeff Strickland's 2017 COPO Camaro

MARTIN, MICH. - 2016 NHRA Top and Stock Dragster champion Jeff Strickland travels the country drag racing his high-performance Chevrolet COPO Camaros.

This summer, he gave WZZM 13 Morning News anchor Dan Harland a taste of life in the (very) fast lane, at US 131 Motorsports Park in Martin.

These limited edition Camaros are factory-built drag racing machines. In 2017, only 69 were produced.

According to Chevrolet, they cannot be registered, titled, licensed or driven on public roads.

And as Dan found out, they're fast. Really, really fast.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV