Easy, affordable fall activities using cardboard boxes

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Parents -- you don't need a whole lot to keep the kids busy this weekend. All you need is a cardboard box!

Our friends over at Two Men and a Truck in Grand Rapids joined the weekend morning show with some fun, fall activities, for parents and kids -- that are easy on the wallet.

NEXT: Great ideas for indoor fall crafts on this rainy Saturday! @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/S3rZ7TJPNg — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) October 14, 2017

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV