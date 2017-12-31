Easy decorating tips to give your home a fresh look in 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Giving your home a fresh look in the new year doesn't have to be difficult or expensive. Sheila Wood-Gunneson from "Consider it Done" joined the Weekend Morning team with some great ideas that won't break the bank.

Here's her list of Top 5 tips for easy ways to freshen up a room on a budget:

1. Pillows/throws on beds or couches, adds color and personality.

2. Greenery and succulents, real if light is sufficient otherwise artificial if fine!

3. Mirrors open up a small room, allows light to bounce.

4. Add or change the color of your accent pieces, like vases, bowls, artificial fruit, etc.

5. Lighting, add or change lamps or shades, check out floor lamps, change track lighting, easy and inexpensive.

