Eat, Drink and Be Merry; Women's Lifestyle Magazine Celebrates the Holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The holidays are nearly upon us, so food, drinks and fun with family all come to mind. This month's theme is "Eat, Drink & Be Merry."

What better way to start with the theme than to talk about cheese. Gracing the cover of the November Women's Lifestyle Magazine is Heather Zinn, owner of The Cheese Lady in Grand Rapids. Zinn mixes up a fondue recipe and gives tips to help you throw a successful party.

Dreading holiday shopping this year? Find gift ideas throughout the edition that you can purchase locally. Holiday food and drink recipes are also included to spice up your menu.

Also included are stories of incredible women in the community. Learn more about Lori's Voice and Kent County's Undersheriff, Michelle Lajoye-Young, the first woman in the history of the department to hold the position.

