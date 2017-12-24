Eggnog bread pudding helps you taste the season

A taste of the holidays.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you're a fan of eggnog, you might just enjoy this delicious eggnog bread pudding.

Our favorite chef, Chef Char joined us to share her recipe! Check it out below:

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound day old bread (French loaf, challah or whatever bread you have)

8 eggs

2 cups egg nog

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 Tablespoon vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp salt

¾ cup dried cranberries

½ cup small diced granny smith apple (optional)

½ cup pistachio nuts or pecans (optional)

Extra brown sugar for sprinkling on top of bread pudding before baking

Garnish: your choice of powdered sugar or maple syrup and whipped cream

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350. Cut up day old bread into bite-size cubes and set aside in a large mixing bowl. In another mixing bowl, add eggs, egg nog, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Whisk ingredients together until smooth. Pour egg mixture over the bread cubes and stir. Add cranberries and apples and nuts (if desired) and stir. Allow this mixture to set for a minute or two and stir one last time to assure saturation of the bread.

Prepare 6 large ramekins or one 9 x 13 baking pan by coating with pan spray. Fill ramekins or baking pan with bread pudding mixture. This recipe will puff up while cooking, so do not overfill if using ramekins.

When ready to bake, sprinkle brown sugar on top of the bread pudding, just enough to evenly and lightly coat the exposed ingredients.

Line ramekins or 9 x 13 pan on a baking sheet and place in preheated oven. For the 9 x 13 pan, bake at least 45 to 55 minutes, until the bread pudding has puffed up and the top is brown and caramelized.

Large ramekins need at least 35 to 45 minutes for baking and are done when the bread pudding is puffed up and the top is brown. Smaller ramekins will take less time, about 25 to 30 minutes.

Serve warm with your choice of maple syrup, whipped cream and/or powdered sugar.

**Note: Unbaked bread pudding can be stored covered in the refrigerator overnight and baked when convenient the next morning.

Chef Char teaches cooking classes at Kitchen 242 in the Muskegon Farmers Market.

