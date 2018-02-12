Enjoy Michigan winters, no matter the weather

Blue welcome to Pure Michigan sign on a stone wall, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

When things get cold and snowy, many people bundle up and stay inside on the couch. However, the snow and cold doesn't have to keep you from experiencing the things Michigan has to offer. Winter changes the landscape, and provides different options for activities.

There are some hidden gems in the Mitten State you can only experience when the weather gets cold.

Lighthouses are often a destination for travelers in the summer time when the sun is shining and the beaches busy. In the winter, the water and snow work together to cover the iconic structures in picturesque ways that make for some great viewing. Michigan has 129 lighthouses, the most of any state in the country. You may want to check out St. Joseph, Grand Haven, Charlevoix, and Frankfort.

Michigan also has some beautiful waterfalls. In the winter, the flowing water freezes in amazing formations. With more than 300 waterfalls across the state, you have your pick of beautiful spots to visit. If you are more adventurous, you could even try out ice climbing in certain areas. Some of the famous waterfalls in Michigan include Tahquamenon, Munising, Hiawatha National Forest, and Hungarian Falls.

Ice caves are another winter favorite. They are formed by melting snow over the edge of cliffs. Eben Ice Caves near Marquette are the most popular ice caves in the state. The Grand Island Caves are also a favorite with dramatic icicles that can get to be three stories tall.

