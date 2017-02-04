Ethnic Heritage Festival returns to the Grand Rapds Public Museum

Visitors at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. (May 4, 2014) (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids has a long standing history of diversity and various cultural traditions and those traditions are being celebrated at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The annual Ethnic Heritage Festival is happening on February 4th, 2017, starting at 10 a.m.

The Festival is a day-long celebration of music, dance, crafts and food representing the various ethnic groups that call West Michigan home. Grand Rapids and the surrounding region has a long standing history of diversity and various cultural traditions dating back from early explorers and fur traders, to modern day cultural rituals from new residents of the region.

The event features a variety of organizations, performances, beer tastings and presentations. The Museum Café features ethnic food selections and a special International Beer Tasting. Event activities are included with general admission to the museum.

Visitors will be able to view the museum's exhibitions, with two specific exhibitions having a primary focus on diversity and culture: Newcomers: The People of This Place, which highlights the ethnic groups that have settled the Grand Rapids area, and Anishinabek: The People of this Place which focuses on the Native American culture in the region.

The 2017 Ethnic Heritage Festival is also celebrating the opening of a new temporary exhibit, Journey to the Pacific, showcasing cultures of the Pacific region. This exhibit will be free with admission to the museum.

Oceania is one name for the vast region of our Earth that stretches across the Pacific Ocean from Australia to Hawaii and Easter Island. Although it is dominated by water, Oceania is made up of more than 10,000 islands and is currently home to more than 40 million people. These remote islands were some of the last places on earth to be settled by humans. This exhibit will explore each island region, it's culture, heritage and what makes it unique. Artifacts from the GRPM's collections are featured to represent each region, as well as interactive components. The exhibition will be on display through Spring 2017 on the museum's third floor and is included with general admission; free to museum members.

For more about the museum's exhibition, as well as the Ethnic Heritage Festival, visit www.grpm.org.

(© 2017 WZZM)