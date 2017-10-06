Feed a family of 4 for under $30 at The Grilling Company

Grilled Pork Ribs from Thinkstock

BELMONT, MICH. - If you're looking for a deal to feed the family, The Grilling Company in Belmont is offering their family meal deals.

Chef Chad Idema joined WZZM 13 to share what The Grilling Company has to offer. Chef Chad says their deal can feed the a family of 4 for either $20 or $25.

The deal includes: 1 lb. pulled pork or pulled chicken, 2 lbs. of any side and 4 slices of cornbread for $20. Upgrade to burnt ends or brisket for $5 more.

The Grilling Company is a local, family owned BBQ joint featuring homemade foods. They are located at 6231 West River Dr. in Belmont.

Please visit their website, www.thegrillingco.com to learn more.

© 2017 WZZM-TV