Festival of the Arts coming to downtown Grand Rapids soon

Festival of the Arts. (Photo: Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If the warmer weather doesn't already have you buzzing about summer, here's something else that might -- the Festival of the Arts.

This year marks the event's 48th consecutive year and the festival is often considered the official kick-off to summer in Grand Rapids.

If you go, you can expect food, music and, of course, art.

Organizers say this year there is an expanded "Kids World" all three days near the stage at Rosa Parks Circle. Other stages include the one on Calder Plaza and a new location near Kendall College.

Festival of the Arts starts Friday June 2 through Sunday June 4.

For more information about the Festival, visit the official website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV