Fire Prevention week: In a fire, seconds could save your life

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 7:00 AM. EDT October 08, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In a fire, a difference of just a few seconds can can mean life or death, which is why Fire Prevention Week is so important.  It runs October 8th - 14th. Members from the Grand Rapids Fire Department joined WZZM 13 with some life saving tips. 

The National Fire Protection Association also posted some important reminders on their website:

  • Draw a map of your home with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.
  • Practice your home fire drill twice a year. Conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.
  • Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.
  • Make sure the number of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.
  • Close doors behind you as you leave – this may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.
  • Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building.

For more fire safety tips and education, visit www.nfpa.org.

