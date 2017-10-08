Fire Prevention week: In a fire, seconds could save your life

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In a fire, a difference of just a few seconds can can mean life or death, which is why Fire Prevention Week is so important. It runs October 8th - 14th. Members from the Grand Rapids Fire Department joined WZZM 13 with some life saving tips.
The National Fire Protection Association also posted some important reminders on their website:
- Draw a map of your home with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.
- Practice your home fire drill twice a year. Conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.
- Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.
- Make sure the number of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.
- Close doors behind you as you leave – this may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.
- Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building.
For more fire safety tips and education, visit www.nfpa.org.
