Fire Prevention week: In a fire, seconds could save your life

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In a fire, a difference of just a few seconds can can mean life or death, which is why Fire Prevention Week is so important. It runs October 8th - 14th. Members from the Grand Rapids Fire Department joined WZZM 13 with some life saving tips.

The National Fire Protection Association also posted some important reminders on their website:

Draw a map of your home with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.

Practice your home fire drill twice a year. Conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

Make sure the number of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.

Close doors behind you as you leave – this may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.

Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building.

For more fire safety tips and education, visit www.nfpa.org.

