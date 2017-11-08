First-come-first-serve, for those who've served; Dentist offers free care for vets

"Partners in Dental Care", located at 2565 Forest Hill Ave SE, in Kentwood, Mi., is offering free dental work for veterans from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Friday, in honor of Veteran's Day on Saturday. (Photo: WZZM)

KENTWOOD, MICH - Veteran's Day is Saturday, but West Michigan veterans are being honored the day before, thanks to a free service being offered by a local dentist office.

For the second consecutive year, "Partners in Dental Care", located at 2565 Forest Hill Ave SE in Kentwood, Mi., has cleared a day of scheduled clients, and will be 6 hours of free dental work for area veterans who need it.

"We will open our doors at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, and our dental care will be offered to veterans on a first-come-first serve basis," said Dr. Shawn Dial, DDS. "Veterans will get a number when they walk in the door."

The free dental care for veterans will wrap up at 2:00 p.m. Friday.

"The services we will be providing that day are cleanings, x-rays, extractions and fillings," added Dial. "We really just want to give back to the community and we feel like there's a lot of dental needs that go unmet, so this is our way of just hopefully providing care for those who are underserved."

This will be the second year that Partners in Dental Care has offered this free Veteran's Day benefit, and they hope to continue it indefinitely.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV