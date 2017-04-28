Flight Friday happening at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The businesses in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market are offering some unique menu items Friday. Visitors can buy flights to taste test their favorites throughout the market.

Madcap Coffee, Slows Bar-B-Q, Malamiah Juice Bar, Blue Spoon Pasta Studio, Social Kitchen & Bar,

Sushi Market, Aperitivo, Spice Merchants, Love’s Ice Cream, Rocket Pies, Carvers, Fish Lads, Grand Traverse Distillery and Field & Fire are all participating in the event that goes until 7 p.m Friday night.

Visitors must purchase the items, but will get a variety of dishes to eat as part of the "flight".

You can learn more by visiting the Downtown Market, or by clicking this link to their website.

