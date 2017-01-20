Flushed and found: A wedding ring's strange journey

Phil and Cindi Shaftner pose for a portrait in their home in Lansing on Wednesday. Cindi's wedding ring was accidentally flushed down the toilet. (Photo: Julia Nagy, Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal)

DELTA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Phil and Cindi Shaftner have some heroes in the public sector to thank.

Before you picture firefighters rushing into a burning building or police freeing them from a crashed car, I’ll let you know it’s Delta Township's Utilities Department.

Workers there went out of their way to look for Cindi Shaftner’s lost wedding ring that was accidentally flushed down the toilet.

The saga started two years ago when Cindi Shaftner was on a cleaning frenzy. She took off her wedding ring, put it in a heart-shaped dish in the bathroom and scrubbed her house. Later, she went back to put it on. It was missing.

That set off a panic that involved a nearly 400-mile round trip to the couple’s Traverse City house to look for the ring on a nightstand and intense search missions in the house and car. She just couldn’t find it. The loss was big. She had crying jags.

All wedding rings might be called special but this one has a lot of history and meaning that tracks their time together. Phil said he wooed Cindi for two years before getting her to come to Wilson’s Treasured Expressions, a jewelry store in Frandor that was closing in the summer of 1987.

The two had met when she visited Phil’s roommate for a photo session for her real estate career. Phil, a sales rep, claims she winked at him as she posed for the photo. Cindi denies that and said she wasn’t interested in a guy with kids who was going through a divorce.

Still, he won her over and she said yes that day at the jewelry store. She picked out a gold ring with a marquise-cut diamond and six smaller bands of diamonds on each side. It was the summer of 1987, and they married Nov. 26, 1987. Three decades later, they still laugh over their disagreement on the details.

On their 10th anniversary, he replaced the main diamond with a bigger rosette version.

On their 25th anniversary, he had two diamond-studded anniversary bands added to the ring, now quite heavy, and proposed to her again at their favorite restaurant in Traverse City, Mode’s Bum Steer. The ring at that point was appraised at $5,500 value.

Granddaughter tried it on

A few weeks after losing the ring in 2015, it dawned on the couple that their youngest grandchild, Charlotte, then 5, was playing in the first-floor guest bathroom the night the ring went missing.

The next time Charlotte visited, during a doll-playing session, Cindi casually asked her step-granddaughter if she had tried on grandma’s ring. Charlotte said yes.

Then she asked her if she dropped it in the trash. No.

Did you drop it in the toilet? Charlotte hung her head. Uh oh.

Phil and Cindi Shaftner pose with Cindi's wedding ring in their home in Lansing on Wednesday. Cindi's wedding ring was accidentally flushed down the toilet in 2015. (Photo: Julia Nagy, Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal)

Cindi assured the little girl it was an accident and not her fault.

Now convinced that the ring had been flushed, the Shaftners’ took apart their sewer trap but couldn’t find the ring. They called the township’s Utilities Department. Phil remembers it was a bitterly cold February day, perhaps below zero, when a crew turned up in the street in front of the house.

Gabe Ruiz, collections supervisor for the township, said that the workers had the Shaftners turn on the taps to try to flush the heavy ring. They opened a manhole in the street, put in a diverter to hold back solid materials, and went down about eight feet below street level to watch for a gold ring in the water that was flowing by. No luck.

Cindi Shaftner accepted the loss.

“Finally, I knew the real story. I could live with this truth and that my sweet Charlotte was the last one to see and hold it,” she wrote in a recent, detailed thank-you to Delta Township.

Glimmer of gold

Fast forward more than a year later to June. Two utility workers, Bill Compton and Bill Rabideau, were flushing pipes in the area during routine maintenance on Ember Glen Pass.

Then Rabideau, who has worked for the township for four years, spotted a glimmer of gold down in the manhole in the street.

He pulled the object from the sewer using a tool they call a spoon.

It's a ring, and about 40 feet from the Shaftners' front porch.

The workers remember looking for the ring. Could this be it? They told their boss, Ruiz, who called Phil Shaftner to check.

Yes, it was the very ring Charlotte had flushed the prior year.

Ruiz, a 22-year township employee, said he recalls some jewelry, mostly trinkets, found in sewers, but searches for lost items usually aren't successful.

“Usually it doesn’t turn out this way but we have good, honest people working here in Delta Township,” he said.

Said Delta Township Supervisor Ken Fletcher: “This is a great story and really shows the dedication and commitment from the Delta employees.”

Without telling Cindi, Phil took the ring to a jeweler for some serious scrubbing. Aside from the grime, it was in great shape. Then one morning, he put his arm around his wife and proposed again, then handed her the now sparkling clean ring.

“I was freaking out. My ring! My ring!” she said.

Cindi Shaftner, aware that a worker could have easily just pocketed the expensive item, said she planned to thank the township employees last summer by publicizing the story but got sidetracked by a hip replacement. Phil Shaftner calls them "unsung heroes."

The couple was also waiting to hear what finding the ring means to their insurance, which provided a replacement ring. They reported finding the original.That’s still up in the air.

And Charlotte, now 7, who was tempted to try on the ring at age 5, has a future with the beloved piece of jewelry.

“I’m leaving her the ring," Cindi Shaftner said.

