Former U-M star, plane crash survivor, proposes to long-time girlfriend

ANN ARBOR, MICH. - A former University of Michigan basketball player who survived two deadly plane crashes in his youth is engaged.

22-year-old Austin Hatch proposed Friday to 21-year-old Abby Cole during the college's graduation weekend. Cole, a former Wolverines volleyball player, promptly said yes.

In 2003, when Austin was 8, he survived a plane crash that took the lives of his mother, brother and sister and left his father with burns severe enough to require skin grafts and plastic surgery.

Then in 2011, while on a trip from Indiana to their summer home, their plane crashed just north of the Charlevoix airport. That crashed killed his father, stepmother, and a family dog. The crash also left Hatch in a coma for 2 months.

Hatch's father was piloting both planes.

Hatch was a Michigan basketball player his freshman year and later a team assistant, but he's now focusing on academics in the school's College of Literature, Science & the Arts.

