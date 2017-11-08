Fresh from the garden: Getting your kids excited about fresh veggies/fruits

Organic vegetables on a stand at a farmers market, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images/iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Getting your kids to eat healthy can be a challenge but it doesn't have to be.

Chef Jennifer Brower cooks nutritious meals for nearly 170 school districts -- most of them right here in Michigan.

Chef Jennifer is the Regional Executive Chef of the Great Lakes Region at Chartwells K12. She ensures more than 500,000 students are fed each day.

Chef Jennifer lives on 24 acres in Hopkins, 30 miles outside of Grand Rapids, with a 20 x 50 foot garden that she uses to find inspiration when planning menus and encouraging kids to try new and healthy foods.

