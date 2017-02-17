From Mess to Success Part 3: The Kitchen Pantry

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The first week we tackled the home office, then the nursery, now we're headed to the kitchen with our expert organizer Sheila Wood-Gunneson of "Consider It Done" in part 3 of our series "Mess to Success."

Sheila met Meredith TerHaar at her home in Grand Rapids and shared some simple tips to make your kitchen pantry more user friendly and efficient.

Sheila's first suggestion is a great one for parents of young children. She suggests keeping sippy cups and snacks at a level kids can reach them in the pantry, giving them greater independence.

She also suggests using baskets to sort like items together. Her favorite method is buying inexpensive baskets of a similar color then labeling them to represent what is inside. "Pick up some baskets from Big Lots, Target, Meijer, Dollar Tree, and just organize them in categories. Don't make your baskets so big that you can't see inside of them. Make them all the same color or maybe throw in a second color. With baskets the pantry is organized but still very accessible," said Sheila.

Another tip has to do with all those plastic bags that seem to accumulate so quickly. She suggests one of those plastic containers that affix to the wall, or using the center of a paper towel roll. Both can be stuffed with the bags and will allow their removal one at a time.

Next week it's from "Mess to Success" in the closet!

To contact Sheila, head to her website here. You can also contact her at shegunneson@att.net or at 616.901.5235.

