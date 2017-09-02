Funky Heart 5K supports families of children with congenital heart defects

Heart in hands

CALEDONIA, MICH. - Runners and walkers will hit the pavement to provide hope and support to families of children dealing with congenital heart defects. The Funky Heart 5K and Mile Walk happens on September 9th, 2017 from 7 - 11 a.m. at Farmers Insurance - Kraft Lake at 5600 Beechtree Lane SE in Caledonia.

This family friendly event is fun for the whole family and dedicated runners, casual walkers and kids of all ages can participate. Proceeds support the programs of the Pediatric Congenital Heart Association (PCHA) of Michigan. PCHA of Michigan provides hope and support to families dealing with congenital heart defects from prenatal diagnosis through adulthood.

Donations are also used to purchase supplies for prenatal packs and care bags filled with educational resources and FAQ's.

You can learn more about the walk on the Funky Heart 5K Facebook page.

You can register and purchase tickets at this link.

