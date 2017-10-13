Get your pumpkins ready: Fall Fest Returns to Downtown Holland

HOLLAND, MICH. - Fall Fest returns to Downtown Holland and the Holland Farmers Market for the third year in a row, October 13 and Saturday October 14.

During this two-day event, you're invited to celebrate Fall with professional pumpkin carving, hayrides, pumpkin painting and more.



Eight of the nation’s best professional pumpkin carvers will make a return appearance at this year’s Fall Fest. Friday, October 13, the carvers will spend the afternoon and evening carving jack-o-lanterns all along 8th Street from 3 to 7 p.m. Their jack-o-lanterns will be lit from within and will remain on display after sunset.

On Saturday, October 14, the professional carvers will return to Downtown Holland from noon until 7 p.m., where they will spend the day sculpting incredible, three-dimensional pumpkin displays. Children can play fall-themed games and participate in fun activities all afternoon long too.

Hayrides to the Holland Farmers Market and back again will also be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hayrides are just $1 per person for the roundtrip.

For more information on Fall Fest and a complete schedule of events, visit the official event website at www.hollandfallfest.com or contact the Downtown Holland office at 616-796-1210.

