'God of Carnage' at Dog Story Theater

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - "God of Carnage" is a play about two kids who get into a school yard fight but the real fight happens when the kids' parents meet up to discuss the incident. The show is being put on by The University Wits at Dog Story Theater in Grand Rapids.

"God of Carnage", a dark comedy by Yasmina Reza, and directed by Morgan Springsteen. After 11 year old boys Benjamin and Henry get into a fight on the playground, resulting in one child getting hit in the mouth and losing a few teeth, the four parents meet to discuss the unpleasantness calmly and politely. However, as tempers rise and neuroses collide, the night devolves into disturbing and hilarious mayhem.

Show information:

When: February 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. , February 12 at 3 p.m.

Where: Dog Story Theater on 7 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids.

Cost: $8 - $14

Visit www.dogstorytheater.com for more information.

