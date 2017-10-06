God's Kitchen chefs get creative with dishes from donated goods

GRAND RAPIDS - In honor of ArtPrize, we are showing you some creative ways you can make healthy delicious meals based on

items often donated to charities.

Chef Colleen Borel and Director of Community Outreach, Tiffany Page stopped by the WZZM 13 News at Noon to share some recipies and talk about the need for healthy donations vs. processed foods.

Volunteers for God's Kitchen are needed throughout the year, days less popular include: • Memorial Day, Labor Day, 4th of July, Day after Christmas and New Years Eve & Day. As well, as 5th Sunday or Monday(s) versus Christmas Day or Thanksgiving. • Schedule donations in advance by calling 616.454.4110 to ensure staff are available to receive donations or to inquire about donation needs in advance of a drive

© 2017 WZZM-TV