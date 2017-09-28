Gold Coast Doulas Holds Annual Charity Diaper Drive

Pile of baby diapers, file photo. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS - Gold Coast Doulas is holding their annual diaper drive benefiting Nestlings Diaper Bank and First Steps of Kent County. Their goal is to collect 30,000 diapers to support families in need in Kent and Ottawa counties.

Diaper donations will be from Sept. 1 to October 1 at the following dropoff locations: Smedley Dental and the Howard Miller Library in Zeeland; Untangled Salon, Brann’s, Harbor Health and Massage, EcoBuns Baby + Co, Harbor Health and Massage and The Insurance Group in Holland; Hudsonville Congregational United Church of Christ, Love Inc. in Hudsonville, and Simply Born Midwifery Services, Pioneer Construction, Manic Muse, Balanced Health Chiropractic Center, The Wellness Collective GR, Health for Life Grand Rapids Mindful Counseling and Hopscotch Children’s Store in Grand Rapids. Visit goldcoastdoulas.com for more information.

The diaper drive coincides with National Diaper Awareness Needs week, Sept. 25 – Oct. 1. Diaper Need Awareness Week is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), created make a difference in the lives of the nearly 5.2 million babies in the U.S. aged three or younger who live in poor or low-income families. www.nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org. Diapers are a basic health necessity for babies and are not provided by government assistance programs, but are one of the top un-met needs to low income families.

Diaper sizes 4, 5 and 6 are the most needed sizes. Nestlings also accepts baby wipes, used and new cloth diapers and open packages of diapers in addition to new boxes and bags of disposable diapers.

