You don't want to be late for this very important date! The Grand Rapids Ballet is performing "Alice in Wonderland" this weekend and next. The Weekend Morning News team took viewers backstage for this week's Weekend Adventure as the finishing touches were placed on costumes and the lighting set just right for the performances. GR Ballet artistic director Patricia Barker was our guide.

The magical world and colorful characters of Wonderland are imagined by Argentinian visual artist, Luis Grané. He is best known for his award-winning illustration work on such major motion pictures as The Box Trolls, The Matrix, Hotel Transylvania and Ratatouille.

This exciting never-before-seen ballet features the choreography of Brian Enos, the artistic director of The Big Muddy Dance Company in St. Louis, Missouri.

The ballet will stay true to the beloved novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll originally published in 1865.

Evening and matinee performances will take place over two weekends. Several of the shows are sold out, but a seventh show was recently added to accommodate the overwhelming demand for tickets.

