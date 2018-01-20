Downtown Market in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Photo: Downtown Market)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is partnering with Blandford Nature Center, Outdoor Discovery Center, Kent District Library (KDL), Wildlife Rehab Center and Casa La Parrot to host "Nature Day" on January 20, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. The event will be held on the second floor of the Market in the greenhouse and banquet space.



This free family event allows kids to get up close and personal with animals, see and touch interesting artifacts, learn through stories and enjoy other greenhouse activities like take-home crafts.



Blandford Nature Center will bring animals from their rehabilitation program, including a barred owl, northern saw-whet owl, long-eared owl, American kestrel, American toad, eastern box turtle, rabbit, opossum and a blandings turtle.



The Outdoor Discovery Center will bring a turtle pond with turtles that kids can touch, great horned owl, American kestrel, black rat snake and hands on artifacts like skulls, skins, feathers, antlers and furs.



The Wildlife Rehab Center will bring several animals including a rabbit, owl, tortoise and possum.



Casa La Parrot will bring a variety of tropical birds for kids to learn about and observe, and Kent District Library will lead nature-themed activities and hands-on learning fun.



“This was such a popular event last year that we not only brought it back, but also expanded it to allow more space for all the fun activities we have planned this year,” said Amanda Gielczyk, director of special events and marketing at Grand Rapids Downtown Market. “We’re so lucky to have our own working greenhouse, and this is a perfect opportunity to showcase how nature works in a beautiful, natural space.”



For more information, visit: http://downtownmarketgr.com/classes-events/nature-day-at-the-downtown-market-1.

