GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Whether you've been thinking about becoming vegetarian or vegan or have already adopted the lifestyle -- there's an event happening in Grand Rapids that could offer some useful resources. The Grand Rapids Veg Fest is happening on Sunday, September 17th, 2017.

VegFest is an annual vegetarian food festival held in cities around the world to promote veganism and vegetarianism, healthy lifestyles, compassion for animals and conservation of the environment.



According to organizers, Grand Rapids is one of the most vegan friendly cities in the US with more than 40 identified vegan friendly restaurants in town and boasting one of the oldest, most active vegetarian Meetup groups.

Grand Rapids Veg Fest is happening at the DeltaPlex located at 2500 Turner Avenue Grand Rapids. Ticket are $10, or $8 if you buy them in advance online.

You can learn more about Grand Rapids Veg Fest at www.grvegfest.com.

Ultimate Cheeyeah Nachos

(Vegan / Gluten Free / Soy Free)

Ingredients:

1/2 to 3/4 Can Black Beans (Drained)(use Pinto Beans if you prefer)

1 Tomato (Chopped)

1 to 2 Green Onions (Chopped)

1/2 Red Onion (Chopped)

1 Jalapeno Pepper (Thinly Sliced)

1 Avocado (Cubed)

For the Meat:

1/2 Package Nutcase Vegan Meats (Chorizo Style) Michigan Made

Cook per package instructions (under-cook by a minute)

The Cheeze:

1 Bottle of Cheeyeah (The Cheezy Squeezy Sauce) Michigan Made (use as much as you so desire)

Creamy Salsa:

1/2 Cup of your favorite Salsa

1/4 Cup of Vegenaise Mayo

Top off w/ fresh Cilantro (Optional)

1 Bag of your favorite Tortilla Chip

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 Degrees

In a baking pan of your choice spread out the chips.

Sprinkle Black Beans on top.

Sprinkle Nutcase Chorizo on top.

Squeeze the Cheeyeah all over those chips.

Bake in oven for 5 minutes or until you see the chips start to slightly darken.

Remove from oven and top chips off with remaining veggies.

Drizzle Creamy Salsa on top or use as a dipping sauce.

Top off w/ fresh Cilantro (Optional)

