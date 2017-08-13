GRandJazzFest offers entertainment for all

GRandJazzFest presented by DTE Energy Foundation returns to Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids. (Photo: GRandJazzFest)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Jazz music will take over the heart of downtown Grand Rapids August 19 and 20. The GRandJazzFest is taking place at Rosa Parks Circle Saturday and Sunday for a free music festival.

This is the 6th year for the event. Performances start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. Sunday. There will be 11 performers over the festival's two days.

Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and snacks to enjoy the music.

