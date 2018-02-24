Grassroots Henna and Design opens first henna studio in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Here on the Weekend Morning news we love to share new things happening in our community. This week we got a lesson in henna art from the owner of Grassroots Henna and Design, a new studio just off of Plainfield.

With a steady hand and a kind heart Jillian Hawkins shares her love for henna with every client who walks in the door.

"The beautiful designs are usually used in times of celebration because they take a really long time, they are kind of a fancy thing, it's like getting an updo done, or getting a fancy manicure," explained Jillian.

While other places offer henna, this is Grand Rapids first space exclusively for the cosmetic procedure that dates back thousands of years.

"Henna is found all over the world, especially in parts of the Middle East, Asia and Africa where henna grows. We can look back in history and find it pretty much everywhere," she explained.

She uses an all natural paste she mixes herself to create flowers, paisleys and other designs using a fine tipped cone.

"It's the first hair dye, it's the first nail polish, it stains your hair and nails until they grow out, a reddish orangey brown color depending on what skin tone you are starting with," she said.

Passionate about henna for years, Jillian has made it her career pursuit as an entrepreneur.

"I've been toying with these designs since I was a teenager and I've kind of developed an obsession in my 20's and my 30's. I just love it and I can't get enough of it, so I put it on everything from with paint on glasses to my walls to everything. I really love applying those designs to everything and I like doing art of all kinds not just on bodies, but bodies are my favorite probably," she laughed.

From hands to feet, heads to pregnant bellies, her goal is to make her clients feel special and celebrated.

The henna body art usually lasts 1-3 weeks and ranges in price. Jillian's studio space is located inside the GR lash lounge on Quimby St.

She also holds henna mixology classes and teaches henna basics. Click here to link to her Facebook page.

