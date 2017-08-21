Green Gala 2017 celebrates GR city's parks

GRAND RAPIDS - A fundraiser to protect, enhance, and expand Grand Rapids city's parks, public spaces, and urban forest is happening on Thursday. Stephanie Adams, Executive Director of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and The Everyday Chef and Wife catering stopped by the WZZM Noon News to talk about the event.

This year the venue is moving to Sixth Street Park where guests will be entertained with street musicians and a full-scale park experience while enjoying the scenic backdrop of the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand River. The event takes place Thursday, August 24 from 7-11 p.m. at the 6th Street Bridge Park in Grand Rapids.

© 2017 WZZM-TV