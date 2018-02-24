Greenthumb: Winter Tree Care

Stock image.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Winter may seem like a strange time to care for your trees, but you'd be wrong.

Steve Zaagman and Greenthumb expert, Rick Vuyst, explains why Winter is the time to prune certain trees.

You can catch Greenthumb segments on WZZM 13 Morning News every Saturday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV