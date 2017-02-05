GRPD basketball tournament honors fallen officer, donations help local family

The GRPD held it's 10th annual Robert Kozminski Memorial Basketball Games, honoring fallen officer Kozminski and collecting donations to help support a Kent County Sheriff's Deputy's family.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department held it's 10th annual Robert Kozminski Memorial Basketball Games, honoring fallen officer Kozminski and collecting donations to help support a Kent County Sheriff's Deputy's family.

Saturday, Feb. 4, GRPD held a charity basketball tournament at Kenowa Hill High School to honor Robert Kozminski, who was shot in 2007 after responding to a domestic dispute.

It was free to attend the games, however donations were accepted and went to the family of Kent County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Pavlovic. Pavlovic's son, Hayden. Hayden was born with Cri Du Chat Syndrome and Wolf Hischorn Syndrome. Both genetic diseases are very rare and Hayden is the only known child to have both.

"It means a lot just to see all those people out there... right now for Jeff and Tara it's just love pouring out and it means the world to them," said Patrick Odwyer, the organizer of the event.

Two games were played Saturday night: one between the Kenowa Hills High teachers and the Grand Rapids Police and another between the Kent County Sheriff's Department and the Grand Rapids Police. The Kenowa teachers beat the GRPD 54 to 48 and the KCSD beat the GRPD 40 to 34.

