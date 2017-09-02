Have a stellar time: The Air Zoo is having an Intergalactic Prom

PORTAGE, MICH. - Just a 60 minute drive from Grand Rapids, the Air Zoo in Portage is offering a very unique date night experience.

The Air Zoo is celebrating the end of the summer exhibit "Alien Worlds and Androids" with what organizers are calling an "out-of-this-world special event."

The Air Zoo's Intergalactic Prom will take place Saturday, Sept. 9. Attendees are encouraged to "dress to the nines from whatever planet you call home." The event is for those 21 years and older, so "Planetary IDs" will be checked at the door.

Food, a cash bar, dancing, a costume contest, rides, even drone tutorials from the Kalamazoo Carbon Fliers will be part of the evening which begins at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to get your tickets. Tickets are $30 through Sept. 5. After that tickets online and at the door will cost $40.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV