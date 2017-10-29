GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Women in need of a little encouragement can attend "Healthy Choices - Healthy Life" Saturday, November 4th at The Pop Up Shop in Grand Rapids.

Participants can expect to hear from Ora O'Connell from Kalamazoo. O'Connell will be speaking on making healthy emotional and spiritual choices. Fitness expert, Tonia Williams will be speaking on exercise and nutrition. Event host and stylist, Cindy Glasper will be doing natural hair demonstrations. There will also be food and giveaways.

"I was inspired to host these sessions from a vision I believe God gave me and I desire to help women become their best selves." said Glasper. "Through some of the experiences in my own life that have helped me grow , I desire to help other women do the same as I continue to grow."

Event Details:

Saturday, November, 4th, 2017 2-5 p.m.

The Pop Up Shop GR- 315 Division Ave. S in Grand Rapids.

Ticket Cost - $25

Cindy Glasper is the owner of The Rise Salon in Kentwood. You can learn more on her Facebook page.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

