Grilling

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Many people will be pulling out the grill for Labor Day, but that doesn't mean you have to throw your diet off track. WZZM 13 Health Reporter Valerie Lego meets up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan nutritionist Grace DeRocha and shows you a few tasty ways to grill healthier this holiday weekend.

© 2017 WZZM-TV