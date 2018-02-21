'Hero dog' diagnosed with Lymphoma takes a victory lap

Sue Stejskel (left) and Dr. Christine Swanon (right), pose with "Buzz", who is a highly-trained Labrador Retriever, who recently was diagnosed with incurable Lymphoma. In his time left, Buzz is visiting all the officers he helped over the years. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A recovery dog, who has spent the past several years helping Michigan law enforcement officers with important search and recovery work, has been diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, but his owner has found a way to make the time he has left the best he can.

The dog's name is Buzz. He's a highly-trained Labrador Retriever who works for the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department.

Buzz was diagnosed with Lymphoma in December 2017.

According to Dr. Christine Swanson, an oncologist at BluePearl Veterinary Partners Hospital in Grand Rapids, Mi., it's unknown how much time Buzz has left; it could be months or a couple years, depending on how he responds to the treatment.

"Buzz seems to be responding to the chemotherapy treatments," said Dr. Swanson. "His organs are smaller than they were when we first saw him, so that's a good sign."

Since Buzz's prognosis is unknown, his owner, Sue Stejskal (who also is his partner at the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department) wants to make sure all of the officers and law enforcement officials he's helped over the years get a chance to say, good bye.

"It's kind of a bucket list," said Stejakal, who is a special deputy with the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. "I'm taking him all over southwest Michigan to make sure he gets pictures with all his people."

When Buzz isn't making his 'final lap' for photos and fellowship, Stejakal is bringing him to Grand Rapids for his cancer treatments.

"It's about quality of life for Buzz at this point," said Dr. Swanson. "It's good to see him responding well to the treatment and feeling so good.

"That way the bond he has with all the [officers he once helped] can stay strong while he makes all his trips to meet with them."

Stejskal says she's grateful for all the help she's been receiving for Buzz.

"I can't thank BluePearl enough for all they've done for Buzz," said Stejskal. "The Sturgis Kennel Club has been providing Buzz's health insurance and Royal Canin has been generously providing his prescription dog food."

Stejskal is also grateful to someone else: Buzz.

"He's been a delight," said Stejskal. "He's been an excellent detector dog, and a great partner, and to be honest, I feel so thankful and honored that I've been able to work with him."

