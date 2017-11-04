Hocus Pocus event brings family friendly magic to Wyoming

Magician Holding Magic Wand Over Illuminated Hat (Photo: AndreyPopov, Andrey Popov)

WYOMING, MICH. - The annual Hocus Pocus Party is happening in Wyoming Saturday.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. magicians will be performing at the KC Banquet Center on Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming.

The cabaret show's headliner is Stuart MacDonald, who has an award-winning act that just fooled experts Penn and Teller.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children between five and 12 years old. Children under four are free.

You can get tickets by calling (616) 550-4697 or by visiting the event's website.

To learn more about Ring 211, the group of magicians behind the event, you can click here or visit the website for the Society of American Magicians.

