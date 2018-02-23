Bright Flowers

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - You know Spring is just around the corner when the West Michigan Home and Garden show comes to town. It runs March 1-4, 2018 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

Back for it's 39th season, the show will feature 14 gardens, 5 free seminar stages and over 350 exhibitors featuring every product and service you’ll ever need for your home or garden.

Garden Crossings Garden Center in Zeeland will be a part of this year's event. The center is open mid-April through July and then again in the Fall.

But, on March 23rd and 24th, Garden Crossings will be hosting an open house, where people can drop off their hanging baskets and containers and Garden Crossings will hold on to them in their greenhouse until Mother's Day. You can learn more about the open house here.

Tickets for the Home and Garden Show are $10 for adults and $4 for children 6-14. Multi-say adult ticket are $18.

For more information visit www.GRHomeShow.com.

