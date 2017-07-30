Home Improvement Series Week 4: Weather proofing

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The WZZM Weekend Morning News team is in the midst of a 4 week series about simple home improvement projects you can tackle yourself. We're getting some help from the experts at Home Repair Services.

Home Repair Services offers an extensive list of free classes at their 1100 South Division location in Grand Rapids. They even offer walk-thru inspections to look for necessary repairs for any homeowner living in Kent County.

Throughout this series Self-Help Program Coordinator Mike Zamarron will offer tips and assistance to show that it is in fact possible to take on many home improvement projects yourself.

This week, Mike shows Laura how to install weather stripping on a door frame. This easy improvement can result in significant savings on your heating and cooling bills.

For a schedule of classes and to learn more about Home Repair Services and what they offer, click here.

