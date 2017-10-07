'Homegating' food ideas with Gina Ferwerda for the big MSU vs. U-of-M game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - MSU takes on U of M Saturday night and while some might be heading to the game, most of us will be watching from home. That's why we invited food blogger Gina Ferwerda to join the Weekend Morning News team with some really fun and delicious "Homegating" ideas!

She shared with us her recipes for Cheeseburger Deluxe Tater Tot Bites, Cheesy Enchilada Dip and Pecan Pumpkin Bars with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting!

For lots more from Gina, check out her blog here!

Here are Saturday morning's recipes:

Cheeseburger Deluxe Tater Tot Bites

(Makes 18)

INGREDIENTS:

Special Sauce:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon mustard

3 tablespoons dill relish

1/8 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 lb package tater tots

Cheeseburger Filling:

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 cup chopped onions

1 minced garlic clove

1 lb lean ground beef

1 tablespoon worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Garnish:

Bacon bits

Shredded lettuce

Diced tomatoes

Dill relish or chopped dill pickles



DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425º-F. Spray regular size muffin tin with non-stick spray.

Make Sauce

Add all of the ingredients to a small bowl and mix together until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until assembly.

Prepare Tater Tots

Place 5 tater tots inside each muffin tin, bake for 20 minutes. This will be approximately 18 muffin cups.

Make Cheeseburger Filling

In a large skillet, add oil and onions and cook over medium heat for 4-5 minutes. Add garlic and ground beef and cook until meat is no longer pink. Stir in worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper.

Using the bottom of a shot glass or back of an ice cream scooper, lightly press inside center of each tater tot muffin cup to create a well. Spoon meat mixture inside of each tater tot well, then sprinkle cheese over meat. Bake for an additional 5 minutes.

Garnish with bacon bits, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and special sauce.

Cheesy Enchilada Dip

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounce cream cheese, softened

½ cup sour cream

2 teaspoons taco seasoning

1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken

1/2 cup sweet corn

1/4 black beans, drained and rinsed

4 ounce can green chiles,

1 cup taco or enchilada sauce (mild or hot, your preference)

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350º-F. Spray a small baking dish with non-stick spray.

Mix together cream cheese, sour cream and taco seasoning in a small bowl. Add mixture to bottom of

baking dish. Layer on chicken, corn, beans and chiles. Evenly spread the enchilada sauce over the

chicken and veggies. Top with shredded cheese and bake for 25-30 minutes.

Garnish with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, diced onions,

sliced black olives and chopped cilantro.

Serve warm with tortilla chips.

(This amount is for a 1.25 quart baking dish. Double the ingredients for a 2 quart baking dish.)

Pecan Pumpkin Bars

Maple Cream Cheese Frosting

(Makes 12)

INGREDIENTS:

Pumpkin bars:

1 cup four

3/4 cup coconut flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

4 eggs

1 3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup canola oil

15 ounce can 100% pure pumpkin

1/4 cup chopped pecans, plus extra for garnish

Frosting:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 stick butter, softened (1/2 cup)

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/8 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 325º-F. Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

Make Pumpkin bars

In a medium bowl, sift together flours, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.

Using an electric stand mixer with a paddle attachment, cream together eggs, sugar, oil and pumpkin on medium high speed for 2-3 minutes. Turn the mixer to low and slowly add the dry ingredients and beat until thoroughly combined. Scrape down the side, as necessary. Fold in the pecans and continue to mix until all ingredients are well incorporated.

Pour the pumpkin mixture into baking dish, spread out evenly. Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes clean.

Make frosting

Combine all frosting ingredients together, and beat until creamy.

Assemble

Frost the bars when cooled, then cut into squares. Top with extra chopped nuts.

Cover and refrigerate any leftovers.

NOTE: If you don’t have coconut flour, use all-purpose flour instead.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV