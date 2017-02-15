How to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Week

Two people hugging (Photo: Thinkstock)

In 2017, Random Acts of Kindness Week runs from Feb. 12 to 18. And these days, I think we could all use a little more kindness in our lives, right?

So how do you celebrate kindness? We've run a number of stories over the years about people paying for the orders of others at their local drive thru windows. We've seen people pay grocery bills, layaway bills, and give servers huge tips at restaurants.

But kindness doesn't mean you have to spend any money at all. In fact, the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation has dozens of ideas on its website. The foundation encourages people to be "RAKtivists" and offers advice for educators, as well as stories of kindness that made a huge difference.

