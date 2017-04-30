GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The key to finding the perfect perfume may be found in just a few simple ingredients. And, you may already have them at home. Sarah Anderson from Women's Lifestyle Magazine shared ideas for how to make homemade perfumes.

If you are allergic to perfume, looking for a more natural option, or looking for a DIY gift, creating a personalized fragrance could be the way to go! You can see a demonstration on how to make your own perfume in the video above.

You can also learn more about DIY perfumes in the April edition of Women's Lifestyle Magazine. Click here to view an online version.

